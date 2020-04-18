Covid-19: Govt Chief Calls for Observing Precautionary Measures to Stop the Spread of the Pandemic

Head of Government, Saad Dine El Otmani, on Friday called for more patience, while underlining the need to observe the precautionary measures issued by the public authorities in order to address this difficult circumstances and the stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at the opening of the government council, El Otmani said despite the important efforts made by the kingdom to face the pandemic, there is still a long way to go, as confirmed cases are increasing every day and several patients are in intensive care units, said Saaid Amzazi, Minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research, government spokesperson, at a press briefing held following the government's meeting.

El Otmani reiterated on this occasion the gratitude of the government and all the components of the Moroccan people to HM King Mohammed VI, who took several major decisions that had a great impact on sparing the country the dire consequences of the pandemic while providing financial support to citizens affected by the pandemic, he added.

He also thanked all members of the government for their continued mobilization, as well as all military and civil institutions for their efforts in the fight against the pandemic.

El Otmani also commended the solidarity spirit displayed by all the components of the Moroccan people, including political parties, trade unions, associations and media outlets to mitigate the repercussions of the pandemic.

MAP 17 avril 2020