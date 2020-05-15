Covid-19: House of Representatives Adopts Bill on Travel Contracts, Tourist Stays and Passenger Air Transport Contracts

The House of Representatives adopted, on Wednesday, draft bill 30-20 enacting special provisions for travel contracts, tourist stays and passenger air transport contracts.

This adoption took place during a plenary session chaired by Habib El Malki, speaker of the lower house, in the presence of Minister of Tourism, Handicrafts, Air Transport and Social Economy Nadia Fettah Alaoui.

Presenting the bill, Fettah Alaoui stressed that its adoption comes in a particular context marked by the socio-economic repercussions of the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19), emphasizing the urgency of adopting it to save businesses in the sector which are threatened with bankruptcy, particularly travel agencies, tourist companies, tourist transport and passenger air transport faced with financial and socio-economic difficulties.

This bill, which allows service providers to reimburse the amounts due to customers by a loan receipt in the form of a proposal to provide the same or similar service, without increasing prices, also aims to limit the suspension of economic activities and their impact on jobs by reducing pressure on service providers while protecting clients' interests, conserving the demand and avoiding settling transactions with cash, said the House in a statement.

MAP 15 mai 2020