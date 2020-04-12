Covid-19: Individual Arrested in Mohammedia for Speculative Sale of Face Masks

The Mohammedia Provincial Joint Commission arrested, on Saturday, an individual for illegal speculation regarding the sale of face masks which he offered at a price of 3.20 MAD per unit, instead of 80 cents as set by the competent authorities, said a press release from the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Green and Digital Economy.

The suspect, apprehended in possession of 1,400 face masks that he intended to sell on the city market, was arrested by the competent authorities and was subjected to an investigation under the supervision of the competent public prosecutor's office, according to the same source.

All the authorities concerned will continue to fight all forms of speculation and to combat all practices which prevent citizens from obtaining face masks at the set prices, the press release concluded.