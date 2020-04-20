Covid-19: Manufacture of Non-woven Fabric Face Masks Subject to Normative Obligation

As part of the measures taken to combat the spread of Covid-19 and to preserve the health of citizens, the manufacture of protective masks made of non-woven fabric is now subject to the obligation to comply with the technical specifications dictated by the Moroccan standard NM ST 21.5.200, said the ministry of Industry, Trade, Green and Digital Economy in a statement Sunday.

This normative obligation came into force following the publication of Ministerial Order No. 1060-20 of 8 April 2020, which calls on manufacturers and distributors of non-woven fabric protective masks for non-medical use to comply with the technical characteristics defined by the relevant normative document, drawn up jointly by the various stakeholders, specified the same source.

Indeed, this Order is a mandatory reference for manufacturers and distributors of protective masks subsidized by the special Fund for the management of the Covid-19 pandemic and whose selling price to the public is set at 80 cents per unit, according to the statement, adding that it provides a basis for ensuring the traceability of the product and allowing the ministry to conduct regular checks to ensure that the masks comply with regulatory requirements.

Any non-compliance is punishable by a ticket and legal action against the offenders, the statement added, noting that the objective is to provide citizens with masks that comply with security standards to limit the transmission of the virus as much as possible.

Under the new regulations, the masks must in particular be made from virgin Polypropylene and composed of three superimposed filterable layers of non-woven fabric covering the nose, mouth and chin of the user. In accordance with the characteristics defined by the Order, it is required, among other things, that the parts of the mask that may come into contact with the wearer's skin be free of sharp edges and burrs and not present any known risk of irritation or adverse health effects. The manufacturing fabric must therefore be free of heavy metals, ensuring breathability and avoiding any irritation or allergy to the wearer, the same source stressed.

The Order also specified the aspects related to the sale and use of masks and defines the elements to be respected by the manufacturer in order to ensure their traceability and the assessment of their conformity to the safety requirements applicable to them. In this context, the Order stresses that masks offered for sale to the public must be put up in packages of 10 units and must not be sold individually or in open packages. These masks must also be certified and bear the manufacturer's identification elements as well as the sentence "this product is not classified as a medical device". Single-use and non-reusable, these masks must not be worn for more than 4 hours, according to the statement.

The ministry pointed out that the wearing of masks represents an additional barrier to the necessary precautionary measures that citizens are called upon to take in order to prevent any contamination by Covid-19, the same source concluded.

MAP 19 avril 2020