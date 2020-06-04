Covid-19: Ministry of Solidarity Adapts Its Programs to the Current Situation

Minister of Solidarity, Social Development, Equality and Family, Jamila El Moussali, said Wednesday that her department has mobilized all of its human resources, including the components of the Social Pole, and adapted its programs to the current economic situation triggered by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking before the Social Sectors Committee at the House of Representatives (lower house), El Moussali noted that since the start of the state of health emergency on March 20, the ministry has put in place the necessary measures to ensure the continuity of the public service.

The ministry ensures the regular monitoring of the situation of citizens that are the most exposed to the pandemic, she underlined, recalling in this regard the launch in coordination with the National Mutual Aid of various initiatives to protect a broad category of people in vulnerable situation, in collaboration with local authorities, associations and other stakeholders.

El Moussali seized this opportunity to highlight the social measures adopted in favor of women in difficult situation and the accompaniment of children in vulnerable situation, as well as the measures intended to support the implementation of the state of health emergency.

Regarding violence against women, she said that 63 centers have been set up to protect women in difficult situation, highlighting in this regard the "Kolona Maak" platform launched to support young girls and women.

The minister also mentioned several achievements of her department for the promotion of the condition of confined women, including the development of the integrated national program for the economic empowerment of women and the updating of the 2020-2030 National Strategy to Combat Violence against Women.

Emphasis was also placed on measures to provide support to people with disabilities, including the launch of a Covid-19 electronic platform for them, the facilitation of administrative procedures and the development of remote services, she stressed.

MAP 03 June 2020