Covid-19: More Than 13 Million Protective Masks Distributed

More than 13 million protective masks against the pandemic of the new coronavirus (covid-19) have been distributed so far, minister of Industry, Trade and Green and Digital Economy Moulay Hafid Elalamy announced on Monday in Casablanca.

"Shops have been supplied until today by more than 13 million protective masks," said Elalamy in a statement to the press after a meeting with the National Order of Pharmacists, adding that Morocco has "exceeded the production of 3.2 million masks per day and will reach, as of Tuesday, 5 million units daily".

"We have decided to provide citizens with these protective masks by putting them on sale in more than 60,000 local shops (grocery stores)," he said.

In order to prevent the contamination of citizens by covid-19, packs of 50 and 100 masks are no longer on sale, with the switch to packs of 10 units, he recalled.