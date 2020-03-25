Covid-19: Moroccan Minister Denies Rumors about his Health Condition

Minister of Equipment, Transport, Logistics and Water, Abdelkader Amara, denied on Tuesday in a statement to the Moroccan News Agency (MAP) the rumors about his health condition after being contaminated by the coronavirus a few days ago.

"I'm doing very well. I am working normally," he said in response to allegations circulating on social networks about his health condition.

Confined at home since his Covid-19 infection announced on March 14, Amara says he is continuing his duties from his home, where he remains in quarantine.

The minister had already reassured the public opinion about his health situation by describing it as "normal and reassuring" and stated that the members of his family are doing well.

He had also stressed how essential health precautions against the virus remained, particularly quarantine, hygiene rules and constant respect for distance even with the closest ones.

After experiencing abnormal fatigue accompanied by headaches, the ministerial official contacted medical services who referred him to the necessary examinations and tests which confirmed his infection with Covid 19.

Since the symptoms presented by the minister are mild and do not cause any concern, he remains at home for 14 days and carries out his usual duties.