Covid-19: Morocco Reacted Swiftly, with Vigilance and Anticipation, ICRC Regional Director

Since the reporting of the first cases in the country, Morocco has reacted swiftly, with vigilance and anticipation, by taking far-reaching measures to face the spread of COVID- 19, said on Wednesday Regional Director for Africa at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Patrick Youssef.

Morocco has implemented encouraging solutions, which make this approach an example that we are closely following, he added during an interview with MAP, lauding the Kingdom for the strategy it has adopted under the aegis of HM King Mohammed VI to fight the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

"We also thank Morocco for its openness which allows us to contribute to these efforts," he said, noting that this openness is commendable knowing that it is time to show solidarity.

Youssef also noted that the ICRC is following with "interest" and "admiration" the proposal of HM King Mohammed VI with a view to launching an initiative by African Heads of State to combine efforts and establish an operational framework to support the countries of the continent in their different phases of managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

