Covid-19: Morocco's Precautionary Measures Helped to Curb Coronavirus Spread on Both Sides of Strait (Spanish Official)

By adopting a proactive policy based on effective measures to deal with Covid-19, Morocco has curbed the massive spread of the novel coronavirus on both sides of the Strait, said President of the Foreign Affairs Committee at the Spanish Senate, Antonio Gutiérrez Limones.

"The health crisis caused by the COVID-19 epidemic has shown us the value of management by Morocco, under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, to mitigate the repercussions of the disease, first of all, for the local population, and, to a larger extent, to prevent its spread on both sides of the Strait," Limones pointed out in an article published by Spanish information website "Tribuna Libre".

The Spanish senator highlighted, on this occasion, "all the measures implemented by Morocco and, in particular, its ability to react quickly to the crisis".

He welcomed, in this regard, the decision of the Moroccan authorities to suspend air and sea traffic to and from the Kingdom, the adoption of a state of health emergency in order to stop the spread of the virus and the establishment of a fund to manage the repercussions of the pandemic in "record time" with a view to helping businesses in difficulty as well as the most vulnerable populations.

"The proper functioning of remote administrative services is another key element, as well as the permanent mobilization of crisis cells at Moroccan embassies and consulates abroad," he said.

In the area of ​​health, the Spanish official recalled that Morocco has set up "the largest field hospital in Africa with a capacity of more than 700 beds, has managed to produce more than 83 million masks to date (…) and manufactured respiratory devices knowing that there is a great shortage of this equipment on a global scale”.

This pandemic "did not suspend the firm and permanent commitment of HM the King to African countries in the framework of South-South cooperation", he said, noting that the Sovereign has called on African Heads of State to set up a "common, united and pragmatic initiative based on the exchange of experiences and good practices in order to fight the coronavirus pandemic".

For the Spanish senator, "Morocco's fight against COVID-19 was a guarantee for the European Union, and particularly for Spain, because of proximity".

"This is another chapter of cooperation which reflects the good Spanish-Moroccan relations in such important areas as the fight against illegal immigration, the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking," he said.

In this regard, the president of the Foreign Affairs Committee at the Spanish Senate stressed "the importance of Morocco's cooperation with the European Union and in a very particular way with Spain", noting that "Morocco is a key ally because of its geostrategic location and its institutional stability".

MAP 25 avril 2020