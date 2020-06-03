Covid-19: Over 3.5Mln People Received Food Aid

More than 3.5 million people benefited from food aid, worth nearly one billion dirhams, throughout the Kingdom until May 31, 2020, as part of measures intended to mitigate the social and economic repercussions of the Coronavirus pandemic, Minister of the Interior, Abdelouafi Laftit, said Tuesday.

Speaking at the oral questions session at the House of Advisors (upper house) on the assessment of the measures put in place by the Kingdom to curb the spread of Covid-19, Laftit said local authorities handed food aid in all the provinces and prefectures of the Kingdom, worth nearly one billion dirhams.

In this regard, the Minister commended the solidarity spirit shown by Moroccan citizens, in particular benefactors and civil society associations, noting that the authorities, in collaboration with the relevant services, provided shelter to 10,490 homeless people.

Laftit said that 570 hotel units and accommodation centers were mobilized by local authorities, with a capacity of nearly 32,000 beds, for the benefit of health professionals and State officials involved in the management of the Covid-19 crisis, as well as for some Covid-19 patients and contact persons.

MAP 02 June 2020