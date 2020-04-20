Covid-19: Proactive Measures Adopted Have Enabled Morocco to 'Avoid the Worst' (Minister)

Proactive measures taken by Morocco, particularly the state of health emergency, have enabled it to "avoid the worst and keep the situation under control," Health minister Khalid Ait Taleb said on Sunday.

"The situation today remains under control thanks to the proactive measures adopted on the basis of high royal instructions and the total commitment of the various actors," the minister stressed in a statement broadcast by MAP on its TV channel M24 and on RIM RADIO.

Ait Taleb, who reported 170 new confirmed cases nationwide and a total of 2,855 cases, cited in particular the anticipation of a state of health emergency and the compulsory wearing of protective masks.

"These are measures that we are called upon today to strengthen and enhance if we want to reach a safe haven," the government official said.

However, he warned against any relaxation in compliance with the measures of the state of emergency and called for every effort to be made to capitalise on the results achieved so far, which he described as "satisfactory".

In the same vein, the minister called for full compliance with the measures taken under the state of public health emergency, which has been extended until 20 May, "so as to prevent any setback in efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus".

He also paid tribute to all the actors involved, in particular the medical staff "who bear a heavy responsibility", but also the local authorities, the Royal Gendarmerie, among others.

"Everyone is asked to show patience and solidarity in these circumstances in order to overcome the epidemic," he said.

The minister further indicated that until Sunday at 6 p.m., the Kingdom had reported a total of 327 recoveries and 141 cases of death.

MAP 19 avril 2020