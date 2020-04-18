COVID-19: Public Authorities Decide to Extend State of Health Emergency Till 20 May 2020

As part of the strengthening of preventive measures to combat the spread of the new coronavirus and taking into consideration the epidemiological situation in the Kingdom, the public authorities have decided to extend the state of health emergency until 20 May 2020, the Interior and Health ministries said in a joint statement.

All precautionary and repressive measures, of the first stage of the state of health emergency, remain in force during this additional period while adapting them whenever necessary for the protection of citizens' health, the same source stated.

As in the previous period, the competent services will continue their actions to ensure a sufficient supply to meet the consumption needs of families in food products, medicines and all necessary products, including the needs of the holy month of Ramadan, with the mobilization of all services to ensure the regular control and monitoring of the state of commercial spaces and the efficiency of distribution channels.

As part of the strengthening of the national efforts made, the public authorities call on every citizen to ensure strict compliance with the requirements of this delicate period and to adhere effectively to the implementation of the preventive measures taken, and to cooperate with local authority officials and the security services, which ensure that they perform their national duty with firmness and responsibility and apply legal procedures against any individual who deliberately violates the rules in force.