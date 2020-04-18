Covid-19: Three Ministries Underline Need to Strengthen Precautionary Measures at Industrial and Production Units

The ministries of Health, Industry, Commerce and green and digital economy, Employment and professional integration have urged bosses and managers of companies and industrial units to reinforce precautionary measures following the discovery of several Covid-19 cases at some industrial and commercial units and as part of efforts aimed at stopping the spread of the pandemic.

This concerns implementing hygiene rules at workplaces according to a daily and regular program so that employees and customers can wash their hands regularly and improving ventilation as well, the ministries pointed out in a joint statement.

They also insisted on the compulsory wearing of protective masks, work reorganization in order to reduce the number of employees and customers, in addition to reducing the number of employees during their transport from and to their workplaces.

The ministerial departments urged employees to strictly observe measures put in place at workplaces.

Permanent joint committees will be in charge of monitoring compliance with these recommendations and will take repressive measures against offenders, the source said.

MAP 18 avril 2020