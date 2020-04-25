Covid-19 in Tindouf Camps: Serious Concerns by European Parliament

The spread of the new coronavirus in the Tindouf camps in the Algerian territory is raising serious concerns in the European Parliament, which is wondering what measures the European Commission intends to take with regard to Algeria to protect the populations held captive in these camps under its responsibility.

In a question to the European Commission on the health situation in the Tindouf camps, linked in particular to the spread of COVID-19, MEP Frédérique Ries revealed that outbreaks of contamination have been announced in these camps, recalling that the pandemic which hit the whole world does not spare this zone belonging to the Algerian territory.

According to information from these camps, the health situation is deplorable in the camps in the absence of basic equipment to receive the contaminated people and the patients are confined in "isolation rooms in a appalling state".

The MEP noted that the responsibility for protecting the camps' populations in this context of health crisis rests with Algeria, which welcomes them on its soil.

She asked the European Commission if it was aware of the alarming health situation in the Tindouf camps and what information does it have on the spread of COVID-19 there.

The MEP also wondered if the European executive has raised the issue with the Algerian authorities and what measures will it take to ensure that Algeria guarantees the security of the populations in the Tindouf camps and their protection against COVID-19 in this current difficult health context.

MAP