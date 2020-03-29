COVID-19: WHO Denies Making Forecasts for Morocco

The World Health Organization (WHO) denied that it had made forecasts regarding the epidemiological situation in Morocco in relation to the spread of COVID-19.

"In the face of the pandemic, WHO is working closely with the ministry of Health and its partners in the coordinated response to the expansion of COVID-19," said a statement by the Geneva-based UN specialized agency.

However, "WHO has not yet, to date, made any forecasts for Morocco," the statement added, stressing that "subsequently, any prediction of the trend of the COVID-19 epidemic in Morocco attributed to WHO in the media is hereby unfounded and rejected".

He noted that "WHO publications are available only through an official spokesperson at WHO headquarters in Geneva, the regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean or the WHO country Office in Morocco, or through our social networks and websites".