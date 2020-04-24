Cuban News Agency Highlights Morocco's Precautionary Measures Aimed at Stopping Coronavirus Spread

Morocco's precautionary measures have enabled the country to keep the situation under control and stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Cuban news agency 'Prensa Latina' pointed out on Thursday.

Among the immediate actions undertaken by the kingdom, confinement rules were issued while a state of health emergency was declared, the press agency said.

Upon the high instructions of HM King Mohammed VI, the national health system has been mobilized from the start to deal with this unprecedented health crisis, said the agency, which quoted the head of government, Saad Dine El Otmani.

Referring to the meeting held by El Otmani with the leaders of political parties, Prensa Latina said the meeting focused on the civic spirit and the solidarity which the Moroccans showed as well as the achievements made, under the leadership of the Sovereign, in managing the health, social and economic repercussions of the pandemic.

The news agency also shed light on the importance of complementarity between the various Moroccan institutions, in full respect of the principles of the rule of law.

MAP 24 avril 2020