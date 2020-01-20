Dakhla Declaration : Participants in Moroccan-Egyptian Strategic Forum Commend Decision to Open Consulates in Southern Provinces

Participants in the first Moroccan-Egyptian Strategic Forum, held Saturday in Dakhla, commended the decision of African countries to open consulates in the southern provinces of the Kingdom.



According to the document called "Declaration of Dakhla", issued at the end of this forum organized under the theme "Morocco and Egypt: possible roles in North Africa, the Sahel and the Sahara", Moroccan and Egyptian community actors, academics and journalists welcomed the opening of consulates of Côte d'Ivoire, the Union of the Comoros and Gabon in Laayoune and the Gambia and Guinea in Dakhla.



"This decision is an explicit support for the territorial integrity, the Moroccanness of the Sahara and the autonomy proposal presented by Morocco for a political and realistic solution to the dispute over the Moroccan Sahara," noted the participants in this event.



"The opening of diplomatic representations is likely to consolidate South-South cooperation in all its dimensions, support development opportunities and promote investments for the progress, security and stability of all African peoples, particularly in the Sahel and Sahara region, in accordance with the Royal vision in this regard," according to the same source.



"The community actors laud this diplomatic act, which backs the validity of Morocco's just and legitimate position over its national cause, noting that the opening of consulates general in the southern provinces testifies to the success of royal diplomacy, official diplomacy, as well as parallel diplomacy," the declaration added.

MAP 19 January 2020