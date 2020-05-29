With the Death of Abderrahmane El Youssoufi, Morocco Has Lost One of the Great Men who Marked its Political History - El Otmani

With the death of former Prime Minister Abderrahmane El Youssoufi, Morocco has lost one of its great men who marked the national political history, said on Friday head of government, Saad Dine El Otmani.

"We have lost a great man who was respected by all Moroccans," El Otmani said in a statement, noting that the deceased had played key roles in the process of political reform in the country.

El Youssoufi died Thursday night in Casablanca at the age of 96. He was rushed last Sunday into a hospital in Casablanca, where he had been admitted at the intensive care unit following a health problem.

Born in Tangier on 8 March 1924, late Abderrahmane El Youssoufi had joined the ranks of the national movement while he was still a boarding student at the Moulay Youssef high school in Rabat.

The deceased was a member of the general secretariat of the national Union of people's forces, which in 1975 became the socialist Union of people's forces (USFP), and editor-in-chief of its body "Attahrir" between 1959 and 1965.

On 04 February 1998, late HM King Hassan II had instructed him to form the government of alternation which he presented to the Sovereign on 14 March of the same year.

After the death of the late HM King Hassan II, HM King Mohammed VI kept him at the head of the government, paying him a remarkable tribute.

He was reappointed Prime minister in the government formed on 6 September 2000 and remained in the post until 9 October 2002

