Development Model Commission To Get in Touch with Institutions, Nation's Stakeholders As of Jan. 2

The Special Commission on the Development Model (CSMD) decided to get in touch, starting January 2, with institutions and the nation's stakeholders including political parties, trade unions, the private sector and associations, in a constructive, open spirit.



This decision was taken during the plenary meeting of the Commission, held Monday at the Academy of the Kingdom, on the interactions of the Commission with civil society.



The process will start on Thursday, January 2 and aims to collect the contributions and opinions of the parties concerned for the elaboration of a development model, sources from the Commission have said.



As part of the principles of participation and inclusion, the CSMD will set up a digital platform to receive and collect contributions and ideas submitted by citizens in order to enrich the debate and share experiences and thoughts, they added.



The Commission will organize field meetings in order to listen to citizens and the different segments of Moroccan society.



The said Commission also established a moral charter containing rules regulating its roles and the commitments of its members.



Principles laid down in this charter say that the members of the Commission will take part in the said body and its activities on a voluntary basis, with no remuneration or advantage whatsoever.



The members undertake to inform the President of any risk of conflict of interest linked to their participation in the Commission.

MAP 24 December 2019