Digital Court, Essential Strategic Choice for Future, Official

The digital court represents an essential strategic choice for the future, said, on Thursday in Rabat, the first president of the Court of Cassation, deputy president of the Higher Council of the Judiciary (CSPJ) Mustapha Fares.

Speaking at the opening of the first meeting of the CSPJ since the declaration of the state of health emergency, Fares stressed that the significant achievements obtained in remote trials despite the constraints and difficulties faced open the door to move forward in the implementation of all the mechanisms of the digital court as an inevitable strategic choice.

During this meeting, the official highlighted the positive results of the activities of the digital court project during the first month of its launch (from April 27 to May 29), stating that a total of 1,469 remote sessions were held at the various courts of the Kingdom, a period during which 22,268 cases were scheduled and 9,035 got verdicts. "24,926 detainees have benefited from remote trials to spare them all health risks in this exceptional situation marked by the spread of the coronavirus," he said.

"In these exceptional circumstances, the institutions are required to use the rules of risk governance and crisis management", he pointed out, stressing that the council has established in this regard an approach based on proactive initiative, participatory work, innovative solutions, communication and transparency, while making health security a priority.

Fares noted that the post-quarantine period with all its challenges and constraints was among the council's priorities since the onset of the current crisis, noting that the CSPJ sent a note to the judicial officials in order to consult with the various actors and professionals in their constituency, with the aim of providing solutions to the various problems and allowing them to return to work in the best conditions.

MAP 04 June 2020