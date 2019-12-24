Digital Transformation 'Pressing Need' for Development, Ranking Among Emerging Countries, Official

Digital transformation is a "pressing need" to achieve development and rank among emerging countries, said, Monday in Rabat, Head of Government Saad Dine El Otmani.



A press release from the Head of Government's department said that El Otmani underlined, during the 3rd session of the Board of the Digital Development Agency (ADD), which he chaired, that digital transformation has become not only a choice but a pressing need to achieve development and rank among emerging nations, because many countries have fully committed to it by devoting significant human and material resources, given the pivotal role it plays in economy.



During this meeting, which is aimed at examining the agency's activities and the prospects for digital development in Morocco, El Otmani highlighted the importance that the government attaches to the digital and ICT field which are the engine for the overall development of national economy, and given their role in attracting investment, creating jobs, modernizing public services, bridging the digital divide and reducing social disparities, strengthening transparency and fighting all forms of corruption.



ADD was created as a mechanism for implementing the State's strategy in the field of digital development, and encouraging the dissemination of digital resources and developing their use by citizens, said El Otmani.



The pace of digital transformation requires swift action, ongoing support and close coordination between all the parties concerned, he said, calling on ADD and all partners and stakeholders to multiply partnerships in order to deal with the backlog, and devise digital projects with tangible impact on citizens and businesses.

MAP 24 December 2019