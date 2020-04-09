Digitalization: Morocco's CGEM, IFC Join Forces in Favor of Moroccan Startups

Moroccan Employers' Association (CGEM) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a World Bank Group institution dedicated to the private sector, are joining forces to support innovative Moroccan startups selected as part of the #SolidariTECH initiative.

This partnership aims to deploy the solutions proposed by these startups in neighbouring countries such as Algeria and Tunisia and to identify new synergies between #SolidariTECH and similar initiatives in the Maghreb region, said a CGEM statement.

Thus, these startups will benefit from a specific and close support program in favor, particularly, of the development and internationalization of their offers, stressed the same source.

"Aware of the importance of digitalization and innovative startups in our economy and in the fight against COVID-19 in particular, our two institutions are joining their efforts to support these players by facilitating their access to new markets and the internationalization of their offerings," said CGEM president, Chakib Alj, quoted in the statement, while welcoming the quality of cooperation between the employers' organization and the IFC.

For his part, IFC director for the Maghreb region, Xavier Reille, explained that "in the current context of the COVID-19 health crisis, startups can provide an adequate response".

"They can provide new solutions in the fields of health, education and transport," he added, noting that "startups represent the spearhead of a new development model".