Diplomatic Missions and International Organizations Accredited to Morocco Informed of Measures Taken by Morocco To Keep Coronavirus under Control

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad informs diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited to Morocco that in order to keep the Coronavirus under control and stem its spread, the government of the Kingdom of Morocco has implemented, for the past few weeks, a series of measures.

In this context, the state of health emergency is decreed as of Friday, March 20, 2020, at 6:00 p.m., informs the ministry in a note verbale, noting that this decision will result in a general and drastic restriction on the movement of people, applicable to all and to the entire national territory.

The ministry explained that the members and staff of the diplomatic and consular missions and international organizations accredited to Morocco are invited to confine themselves inside their homes and to leave them only for the reasons specified by the general regulations in force, namely:

- Going to work if presence at the workplace is necessary.

- Going out for supply with products necessary for daily life within the perimeter of the place of residence.

- Receive the necessary medical care or obtain medicines from pharmacies.

- In this context, the heads of diplomatic missions, consular services and international organizations accredited to Morocco are invited to minimize the number of their staff present on their respective premises.

- Persons identified by the Heads of Diplomatic Missions, Consular services and International Organizations accredited to Morocco, to ensure the continuity of services, must be provided with a certificate duly signed and stamped by the official in charge, justifying the need for going out, to be used in the event of control by law enforcement officers.

- The members and staff of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited to Morocco are, finally, requested to comply with the regulations and general measures in force.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad seizes this opportunity to renew to the Diplomatic Missions and International Organizations accredited to Morocco its high regard.

MAP 20/03/2020