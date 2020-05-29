El Otmani : The Government is About to Make Strategic Choices to Manage Post-Lockdown Period

The government is in the process of making strategic choices to manage the post-lockdown period, Head of Government, Saad Dine El Otmani, underlined on Friday.

During a videoconference meeting with the leaders of the political parties not represented at the parliament, El Otmani stressed that everyone must mobilize and deepen the debate on how to ease lockdown measures in Morocco and mitigate the economic and social repercussions of the coronavirus crisis, says a statement from the Department of the Head of Government.

During this meeting, which is part of the broad consultative initiative launched by the Head of Government with all political, trade union and associative forces to manage the post-lockdown period, El Otmani recalled that this pandemic has had global consequences, noting in this regard that "we must manage this stage and take the necessary strategic choices".

Regarding the main precautionary measures taken following the high Royal instructions which gave priority to the human and social aspect, El Otmani stressed that in addition to the priorities of the government program relating to education, health, social protection and employment, other priorities are also on the agenda, including digital transformation which must be accelerated.

The government is preparing an ambitious plan to boost national economic recovery, in addition to the preparation of an amending finance bill for the year 2020 which will be presented in a few weeks with includes major and structuring reforms aimed at relaunching economy and saving what can be saved, he added.

In this regard, El Otmani ruled out any austerity plan, ensuring that the government works to support consumption and domestic production.

The Head of Government highlighted the improvement of the productivity of some sectors, including agriculture and the food industry which maintained their dynamism, as well as some industries dedicated to the health sector, which took up the challenge and transformed their activities to deal with this epidemic, through the production of medical equipment (masks, hydroalcoholic gels...).

With regard to the social aspect, El Otmani said that the various decisions taken have contributed to supporting households affected by the pandemic, in both the formal and informal sectors.

The Head of Government held on Wednesday a similar videoconference debate with the leaders of the political parties represented at the Parliament.

MAP 29 mai 2020