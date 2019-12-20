El Salvador Welcomes Role of HM the King to Guarantee Region's Stability and Security, Establish Inter-Faith Dialogue, Joint Statement

El Salvador welcomes the efforts made by HM King Mohammed VI to guarantee the stability and security of the region, and the role of the Sovereign in favor of inter-faith dialogue, said the Joint Statement issued at the end of the working visit to Morocco by Foreign Minister of the Republic of El Salvador Alexandra Hill Tinoco.



The Salvadoran government welcomes the efforts made by HM King Mohammed VI to guarantee the stability and security of the region," said the statement issued at the end of the meeting held, on Thursday in Rabat, by the Salvadoran official and Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita.



El Salvador also lauds "the important role of HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, notably efforts to promote inter-religious dialogue, tolerance and the values ​​of peace," said the statement, noting that the visit to Morocco on March 30-31, 2019 by Pope Francis and the various messages of peace conveyed by the Sovereign Pontiff during the official activities "are another proof of the spirit of openness and tolerance of Morocco".



Bourita expressed, on behalf of the Kingdom of Morocco, "the heartfelt congratulations on the transparency and the responsibility which marked the general elections in El Salvador and which allowed the election of His Excellency Nayib Bukele as President of the Republic", and highlighted the significant progress made by the new government of the Republic of El Salvador to ensure security, stability and economic and social development in the country.



On bilateral relations, the two ministers stressed the importance of "developing sectoral cooperation relations" between the two countries, said the joint statement, which also notes the commitment of the two parties to coordinate their efforts for this purpose.



Within the framework of an “effective South-South cooperation”, Morocco has decided to grant El Salvador “technical and financial support to develop sectoral cooperation which covers several areas of common interest” as set out in the Letter of Intent for the four-year cooperation between the Republic of El Salvador and the Kingdom of Morocco, wrote the document.



These areas are political consultations, diplomacy, training and higher education, youth, technical cooperation (vocational training, agriculture, health, water and electricity, renewable energy, support for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, tourism and handicraft), human development, security cooperation, support for development projects and the exchange of visits, according to the joint statement.



The two sides stressed that cultural diplomacy constitutes an important pillar of relations between the two peoples, highlighting the importance of cooperation in this area, as well as their commitment to further promote it to bring the two peoples closer.



Hill Tinoco and Bourita also expressed their commitment to broaden their collaboration within the framework of South-South cooperation “given that Morocco constitutes a natural bridge between Latin America and the Arab-African world, and that the Republic of El Salvador represents a gateway and a platform to Central America”.



The document noted that the meeting between Hill Tinoco and Bourita is part of a political dialogue marked by the will of the authorities of the two countries to strengthen bilateral relations and give a strong impetus to cooperation in different areas of common interest, in accordance with the directives of HM King Mohammed VI for the implementation of an effective South-South cooperation.

MAP 19 December 2019