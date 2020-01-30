EU Commends Morocco's Stability and Far-reaching Reforms under HM the King Leadership

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, vice-president of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, commended, on Wednesday in Brussels, "the stability of Morocco, its far-reaching reforms and the considerable steps taken towards modernization and development under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI".



In a joint statement at the end of his meeting with Nasser Bourita, minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Borrell stressed that the uniqueness of the Moroccan model, as well as the achievements of the EU-Morocco partnership in its political, economic, cultural and human aspects, make the Kingdom a privileged partner of the European Union.

MAP 30 January 2020