EU Financial Support of EUR 450 Mln to Covid-19 Pandemic Management Fund Created at HM the king's Initiative

A joint statement of Morocco and the European Union (EU) announces that the bloc will support the Moroccan budget by immediately reallocating 150 million euros, specifically dedicated to the needs of the special Fund for the management of the Covid-19 pandemic created on the initiative of HM King Mohammed VI.

Also, the European Union will undertake to redirect EUR 300 million of the funds allocated to Morocco towards the response to the pandemic by speeding up their mobilisation to meet the Kingdom's exceptional budgetary needs.

The joint statement was published following a telephone conversation between minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and Commissioner for Enlargement and European Neighbourhood Policy, Oliver Varhelyi.

This conversation, which is part of the multidimensional partnership and ongoing exchanges between the Kingdom of Morocco and the European Union, focused on the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and the means implemented at the national, regional and international levels to deal with it, notes the statement.

In this regard, the Commissioner for Enlargement and European Neighbourhood Policy commended the strong and necessary measures promptly adopted by the Kingdom of Morocco to deal with the spread of the virus and its effects, the statement stresses, stating that the EU remains ready to support Morocco in its health, economic and social efforts through a number of actions.