Fight Against Corruption Should Be Ongoing and Collective National Project, Head of Govt.

The fight against corruption is a "long and difficult" process and should be an ongoing and collective national project, head of government Saad Dine El Otmani said, on Tuesday in Rabat, at the opening of the 3rd Conference of States Parties to the Arab Anti-Corruption Convention.



Speaking at this conference, organized in partnership with the League of Arab States and the National Authority for Probity, Prevention and the Fight against Corruption (INPPLC), El Otmani stressed that the fight against corruption does not concerns only the government or a specific official institution, but has a horizontal national characteristic and its success is dependent on the complementarity of the efforts by everybody.



Fighting corruption, weakening it and limiting its effects will be positively reflected in the medium and long term on the improvement of economic and social indicators, he said, calling for benefiting from all experiences and expertise, notably those which have succeeded in reducing corruption, within the framework of a unified vision which involves all stakeholders.



The head of government recalled that the Kingdom has adopted, since 2015, a national strategy to fight corruption and created a national committee in charge of overseeing the implementation of this strategy which spans ten years and seeks mainly to foster the trust of citizens and bolster the culture of integrity in the business world and improve its climate, while strengthening the position of the Kingdom internationally.



El Otmani also noted that the Kingdom's efforts have paid off since Morocco has improved its ranking in the corruption perceptions index, produced by Transparency International, by 17 spots and 6 points in two years, jumping from the 90th place in 2017 to the 73rd out of 180 countries in 2019.

MAP 07 January 2020