Fight against COVID-19 in Africa: HM the King 'Visionary African Leader' (Chilean Media)

In a world engaged in a fierce fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, HM King Mohammed VI "as a visionary African leader" is convinced that there are great challenges to be met, especially since the "Kingdom has always defended the goal of development of Africans," wrote Friday the Chilean weekly Cambio21 on its web portal.

In an article by Roberto León, lawyer and president of the Group of Friends of Morocco in Chile, Cambio21 described HM the King's recent proposal to launch an African initiative to deal with the coronavirus pandemic as a "pragmatic initiative oriented towards the exchange of experiences and good practices" that "must be replicated in different parts of the world".

While recalling that this initiative "has aroused great interest of a dimension, not only regional but also international", the Chilean media pointed out that the royal proposal, described as a "united and concerted response" against Covid-19 by Senegalese President Macky Sall, was also praised by the Pan-African Parliament (PAP, based in South Africa).

From now on, the Sovereign's initiative to face the coronavirus pandemic in the African continent is added, according to Cambio21, to the list of numerous concrete royal initiatives in favor of the African continent on various subjects of strategic and political interest.

MAP 24 avril 2020