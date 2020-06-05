Government Chief : Massive Screening of Employees to Speed up Resuming Economic Activity

The massive COVID-19 testing that HM King Mohammed VI has called on employers to carry out in a participatory framework to manage the pandemic of the novel coronavirus will speed up resuming economic activity and safeguard the health of workers and their family members, said Thursday in Rabat the Head of Government, Saad Dine El Otmani.

Speaking at the opening of the Government Council meeting held through video conference, El Otmani said he was proud of the achievements of the Kingdom in the face of the pandemic, under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, his wise instructions and his proactive initiatives, said Minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research, Government Spokesperson, Saaid Amzazi, in a statement read at the end of the meeting.

El Otmani underlined the importance of the Sovereign's call to employers to conduct a massive screening operation to limit the risk of the spread of the virus among employees, stressing that HM the King has given his high instructions to the Ministry of Health to make available to the General Confederation of Enterprises of Morocco its resources to this end.

This action is likely to accelerate the resumption of economic activity in the Kingdom, to allow a large number of social categories to exercise their commercial and professional activities, to reduce the economic impact of the lockdown and to safeguard the health of workers and their family members, he added.

The head of government also commented the spread of the coronavirus in the country, saying that the situation has recently experienced "a significant improvement", welcoming on this occasion the level of awareness shown by citizens, said Amzazi.

El Otmani thanked in this regard citizens for their understanding and cooperation, while calling on them to continue to comply with the precautionary measures in order to curb the spread of the virus.

MAP 04 June 2020