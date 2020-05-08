Govt Chief Reiterates Government's Pride At Royal Instructions and Morocco's Cohesion to Face Coronavirus Pandemic

The Head of Government, Saad Dine El Otmani, reiterated on Thursday the pride of the government and of all the components of society at the instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI as well as the strong cohesion of citizens in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic and its repercussions.

Speaking at the Government Council, El Otmani affirmed that at a time when "our country is experiencing real constraints and difficulties due to this situation, we all remain equipped with the determination to face them. We are recording an improvement in several indicators, such as the constant increase in the number of cured people, the drop of the death rate, better control of the medication protocol, and the achievement of self-sufficiency in medical equipment, including sanitizers and masks", said Minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research, government's spokesman, Saaid Amzazi, at the end of the council of government meeting which took place through videoconference.

These results, he added, were obtained thanks to the efforts of all stakeholders in the fight against this pandemic, led by health professionals and the various security forces who deserve all recognition and consideration.

The head of government also stressed that the scheduled presentations at this meeting will allow the council to continue to learn about the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic and the state of health emergency, particularly following the extension of the emergency state.

MAP 07 mai 2020