Greece Highlights Morocco's 'Great Effort' to Resolve Libyan Conflict

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias highlighted, on Wednesday in Rabat, the "great effort" that the Kingdom of Morocco has made to resolve the conflict in Libya.



"The only tangible result for Libyans after all these efforts is the Skhirat agreement," said Dendias in a joint press briefing with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita.



The Greek diplomat said he was surprised that neither Greece nor Morocco have been invited to the international conference on the situation in Libya, to be held in Berlin on Sunday after the failure of the Moscow meeting.



The Greek official described as "null and void" the two agreements signed between the government of Tripoli and Turkey, because they are "in flagrant violation of the Skhirat agreement".



These agreements "do not serve peace and stability in the region, and they do not serve the interests of the Libyan people," said Dendias, noting that this is Greece's "clear position", which it shares with the European Council and the US Department of State.



The minister noted, however, that his country "supports any effort capable of putting an end to the (Libyan) conflict, and establishing real peace and stability in Libya and the region", expressing the wish to see the conference of Berlin crowned with success.

MAP 15 January 2020