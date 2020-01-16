Greece Lauds Major Reforms Undertaken under Leadership of HM the King

Greece lauded, on Wednesday in Rabat, the major reforms undertaken by HM King Mohammed VI "in a dynamic of openness, progress and modernity".



"Greece welcomes the major reforms carried out by HM King Mohammed VI in a dynamic of openness, progress and modernity, through the elaboration of an adapted and renovated development model and the promotion of advanced regionalisation", said Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, who is on an official visit to the Kingdom.



Dendias was speaking at a press briefing following his talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita.



The Greek Foreign Minister also highlighted the role of Morocco, under the leadership of the Sovereign, at the regional and international levels, as a "provider" of peace and stability and a "engine" of growth and development in the region and in Africa.



Dendias' visit includes meetings with Moroccan officials on issues of common interest and on ways to strengthen bilateral relations.

MAP 15 January 2020