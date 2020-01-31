Growth in Morocco: AfDB Forecasts 3.9% Starting 2021

Real GDP growth in Morocco should stand at 3.7% in 2020 and 3.9% starting 2021, said the African Development Bank (AfDB).



"The medium-term economic prospects in Morocco remain favorable and real GDP growth is expected to jump to 3.7% in 2020 and 3.9% starting 2021," said the AfDB in its annual report on the "African Economic Outlook", presented Thursday at the Bank's headquarters in Abidjan.



The Bank noted that since 2013, the momentum of diversification of exports in the value chains of world trades has been consolidated (+13% for the automobile, 8.2% for the food industry, +10,1% for aeronautics and +6% for electronics).



Since 2013, the weight of the secondary sector in GDP remained almost unchanged (26.1% on average) and the weight of agriculture in GDP also stagnated at 12.1% on average.



According to the report, the budget deficit, financed by the domestic market fell to 3.6% of GDP in 2019 and is expected to reach 3.3% in 2021 thanks to a better tax performance and expenditure control.



Treasury debt, estimated at 65.3% of GDP in 2018, is expected to drop to 65.1% in 2019, then to 63.1% in 2021, under the effect of a more robust real GDP growth.



As for the current account deficit, 5.5% of GDP in 2018 due to the oil bill and imports of capital goods, it should decrease from 4.6% in 2019 to 3.9% in 2020, then to 3.7% in 2021.



Regarding inflation, the AfDB estimated that it should stand at 1% over 2019-2021.



The Bank noted that Morocco's strategic geographic position can serve as a hub for foreign companies wishing to operate or gain a foothold in Africa.



The amendment of the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) law and the advanced regionalization policy offer investment opportunities for the private sector, said the AfDB, stressing, however, that agriculture's strong dependence on climate could slow down growth.

MAP 30 January 2020