HCP Conducts National Survey on Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic on Households

The High Planning Commission (HCP) announced conducting, during this week, a national survey on the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the economic, social and psychological situation of households.

"This survey is being conducted given the difficult context that the country is going through and in response to the need for precise statistical indicators, which reflect the reality on the ground, in order to monitor the situation of households during lockdown," said the HCP in a note of information.

It specified that this survey is carried out by telephone, as an alternative means of communication, with a representative sample at the national level, noting that this sample of households was taken on the basis of previous researches.

In order to conduct this survey in the best possible conditions, the HCP encourages these households to be responsive to its staff and to spare no effort in order to facilitate their mission, which serves the general interest.

MAP 17 avril 2020