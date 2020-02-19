Head of Corcas Meets with Officials from Chile and Panama over Sahara Issue

President of the Royal Consultative Council for Saharan Affairs (Corcas) Khalihenna Ould Errachid met in Rabat with and officials from Chile and Panama over the Sahara issue.



On Tuesday, Ould Rachid had a meeting with speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of Chile Ivan Flores Garcia, who is visiting Morocco with a large delegation from his country, said the council on its website.



The discussions touched on the Sahara issue, mainly the momentum given by the Moroccan initiative to grant a broad autonomy to the region.



Ould Errachid recalled that the initiative was welcomed by all Security Council resolutions since its presentation in 2007 as a serious, realistic and credible solution.



The Moroccan initiative was also at the center of the meeting on Monday with Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Panama Federico Alfaro Boyd.



Secretary General of the Council Maouelainin Ben Khallihenna Maouelainin and member Moulay Ahmed Mghizlat also took part in these talks.

MAP 19 February 2020