Head of Government : 2020-2050 National Water Plan, Roadmap to Face Challenges for Next 30 Years

The 2020-2050 National Water Plan is a draft roadmap to address water challenges for the next 30 years, said, Wednesday in Rabat, Head of Government Saad Dine El-Otmani.



This plan is an extension of the priority water program approved by HM King Mohammed VI, said the Head of Government who chaired a meeting of the ministerial commission on water, on the presentation of the different outlines and components of the plan with a view to optimizing and improving it, before submitting it to the National Water Council.



In this regard, El-Otmani noted the importance of the future-oriented and anticipatory approach and the spirit of solidarity that characterize the components of this plan, emphasizing the need to ensure optimal convergence of its programs and set a timetable for its implementation, after its adoption, as well as monitoring, evaluation and recovery mechanisms, said a statement from the Department of the Head of Government.



During this meeting, the members of the ministerial committee followed a presentation given by Minister of Equipment, Transport, Logistics and Water Abdelkader Amara, in which he presented the different pillars of the plan, in the context of the universal challenges facing the Kingdom, in the light of royal directives and on the basis of the urban planning documents available within the framework of consultation, participation and coordination.



The Minister reviewed the various components of the plan aimed at improving the water supply through the construction of dams, the connection of water basins, the desalination of sea water, the integration of all rural centers into structured drinking water supply systems, the provision of water resources for the development of sustainable agriculture, the preservation of ecosystems and the fight against pollution.



The estimated cost of this plan will be around 383 billion dirhams for the next 30 years, said the same source.



The meeting was attended in particular by Interior Minister, Health Minister, Minister of Equipment, Transport, Logistics and Water and Minister of Town Planning and Housing.

MAP 25 December 2019