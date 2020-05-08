Head of Government :Scenarios in Preparation to Repatriate 27,850 Moroccans Stranded Abroad

Scenarios are being prepared to carry out the repatriation of 27,850 Moroccans stranded abroad registered with the Kingdom's consulates, announced head of government, Saad Dine El Otmani.

In an interview broadcast on national channels on Thursday evening, El Otmani said that as soon as the borders open, the repatriation of stranded Moroccans will be carried out, stressing the need to find a solution to this problem in order to make such a return a new achievement for the Kingdom in the midst of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The government is concerned about the situation of this fringe of citizens, he said, recalling the mobilization that has led to the creation of 155 centers and monitoring cells at the various consulates and embassies of the Kingdom in host countries.

In this regard, the competent ministry has covered the costs of accommodation of 5,700 Moroccans stranded abroad, i.e. 25% of them, as it has provided them with other benefits, the head of government added, stressing the need to prepare their return in the best conditions.

In another vein, he tackled the fate of the current school year by saying that there will be no blank year. There are a number of scenarios that need to be decided in the coming days before announcing the approach to the end of the school year, he pointed out.

In this regard, the head of government described as extremely important what has been deployed in distance learning, expressing his gratitude and consideration for the family of education and the results achieved regarding the establishment of dedicated electronic platforms and the mobilization of TV channels.

He also highlighted the importance given to the health sector within the framework of the pandemic management Fund insofar as a budget of nearly two billion dirhams has been allocated to it, in addition to the support provided to companies, employees and various trades.

In this context, the head of government described the support given to nearly 5,100,000 people as unprecedented in Morocco's history.

MAP 08 mai 2020