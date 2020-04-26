Health Emergency: Night Movement Ban Enters Into Force

The decision of the Interior Ministry to ban night movement as of Ramadan 1st between 7:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. has entered into force.

The decision is part of the strengthening of the health emergency measures during the holy month of Ramadan, the ministry of Interior said in a statement.

The department stressed in this regard that citizens are strictly prohibited from leaving their homes or being in public spaces during this time whether on foot or on board different transport vehicles, with the exception of people working in vital and essential sectors and activities.

During the night movement ban period, exceptional movement authorizations issued by local authorities and work movement authorizations issued by the public and private sectors will be suspended, the statement pointed out.

While welcoming the spirit of responsibility and the strong adherence of citizens to respecting the various preventive measures that remain in force throughout the day, the public authorities stressed that the local authorities and security services will ensure the application of the strict control measures on anyone in public areas with the exception of restrictions announced in the statement, under penalty of legal proceedings under the provisions of the legislative decree-law relating to the state of health emergency and procedures of its declaration, in particular article 4, the ministry said.

MAP 25 avril 2020