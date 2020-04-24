Health Ministry Denies Ban on Export of Medicines to African Countries

The ministry of Health has denied the allegations contained in a press report that claimed a ban on the export of medicines to African countries.

In a press release, the ministry notes that this article, published Thursday by a Moroccan newspaper, contains false allegations which harm the image of Morocco as well as its health system, particularly in these difficult circumstances markes by the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The ministry is proceeding, throughout this health crisis and alike all countries accross the world, to monitor the export of medicines and health equipment, to avoid exporting any basic medicine, whose reserve stock does not comply with the law in force, it points out.

The control of the reserve stock of medicines is carried out on a weekly basis by the National Observatory of Medicines and Health Products, which falls under the direction of drugs and pharmacy, the source says, noting that a proactive intervention may take place when necessary.

"This was the case with the chloroquine-based drugs, used to treat Covid-19 patients", it stresses, adding that the ministry, in coordination with the pharmaceutical producer, has put all the stock of this drug available to its services.

Moreover, the Directorate of Medicines and Pharmacy has digitized administrative procedures for requests for export licenses for medicines, through the electronic website of the direction, without any obligation for the user to move to Rabat in order to simplify this strategic process, which has been updated in full agreement with the council of the order of pharmacists manufacturers and distributors.

The ministry has contacted the Moroccan association of the pharmaceutical industry before the publication of the article, the source says, noting that cooperation is maintained between all stakeholders in the health sector in Morocco in order to study proposals, put in place the necessary measures and prepare for a new stage, within the framework of protecting the health of citizens.

The ministry also shed light on its involvement alongside the other governmental departments in the fight against the pandemic, since the confirmation of the first cases of the novel coronavirus, in particular through the establishment of the national watch and response plan to face the pandemic, which was widely commended in and outside the Kingdom, noting that the article in question denied the existence of any national plan to deal with this health crisis.

The ministry of Health calls on citizens not to spread fake news and rumors, which may have a negative impact, as well as not to disparage the efforts made by the Kingdom to ensure the proper functioning of health establishments.

MAP 24 avril 2020