Health Ministry Spent 40% of Budget Allocated to it for Management of Covid-19

The ministry of Health has spent 800 million dirhams, i.e. 40% of the budget allocated to it under the special fund for the management of the Covid-19 pandemic, said Friday in Rabat director of planning and financial resources at the ministry, Abdelouahab Belmadani.

At a press conference on the assessment of the management of the budget dedicated to the ministry of Health during the state of health emergency, Belmadani said that out of a total of two billion dirhams, an amount of 300 million was spent on medical equipment and MAD 500 mln on drugs, equipment and diagnostic tests, emphasizing the effectiveness of the management of funds made available to the department.

The director said that the Kingdom has been able to achieve very significant results in terms of equipping hospitals.

In this regard, he highlighted the equipping of more than 1,200 resuscitation beds with all the necessary equipment, including artificial respirators, the increase in capacity with approximately 1,500 additional beds and the development of several new services in public hospitals, given the fact that 72 hospitals have been equipped with biomedical devices.

Regarding the equipment and diagnostic tests, 13,000 analyses have been carried out every day, Belmadani noted, adding that 23 scanners and 40 mobile x-ray machines have also been acquired, 15 laboratories have been equipped, including mobile ones, and a second mobile laboratory is being prepared.

Belmadani also noted that the ministry is in the process of providing 1,200,000 PCR tests for Covid-19 in order to increase the rate of testing and exceed the threshold of 10,000 tests per day, providing 2 million serological tests, acquiring 1,100 kilograms of chloroquine raw material and making available six million hydroxychloroquine tablets, in addition to what has been acquired nationally in preparation for the post-confinement period.

MAP 05 June 2020