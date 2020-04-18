HM King Mohammed VI Mobilizes African Heads of State against Covid-19 (French Media)

HM King Mohammed VI is mobilizing African Heads of State to confront the novel coronavirus, wrote the French news website "Mondafrique".

To this end, the Sovereign has called on the continent's Heads of State to establish an operational framework to support the most vulnerable countries in the management of the different phases of the pandemic, the French media stressed.

"Mondafrique" highlighted, in this context, the telephone conversations between HM King Mohammed VI and the Presidents of Côte d'Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara, and Senegal Macky Sall, aimed at the creation of an African alliance to fight the coronavirus and to share experiences and best practices.

This initiative, according to the same source, comes in the context of a health emergency on the continent.

"While WHO experts fear an alarming evolution of the spread of the virus on the continent where the respect of social distances and hygiene rules remains difficult to apply, the King of Morocco chooses to commit to an action-oriented aid plan to deal with the health, economic and social impact of the pandemic on the continent," the French news website pointed out.

MAP 17 avril 2020