House of Representatives: Government Reopening Plan on Agenda for Monthly Session of General Policy on May 18

The government's reopening plan will be on the menu for the monthly session meant for general policy questions addressed to the head of government, which will be held on May 18 at the House of Representatives.

The participants in a meeting, on Tuesday, in which the speaker of the lower house Habib El Malki, the representatives of groups and the president of the parliamentary grouping took part, agreed on the date of May 18 to hold the monthly session of the general policy questions to which the head of government will respond, said a press release from the House.

Regarding the weekly sessions for oral questions, they established an assessment of the results of the exceptional phase of health emergency state, emphasizing the effectiveness of the approach adopted in terms of preventive measures and the relevance of the matters discussed during weekly sessions.

They also expressed their pride in the spirit of solidarity that prevailed among all components of Moroccan society in the fight against the pandemic, it said.

MAP 06 mai 2020