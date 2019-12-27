Friday 27 December 2019
House of Representatives Holds Monday Plenary Session on General Policy
The House of Representatives will hold next Monday a plenary session for oral questions on general policy meant for the head of government.
This meeting, which will start at 3.00 p.m., is held pursuant to the provisions of article 100 of the Constitution, and in accordance with the provisions of articles 278 to 283 of the rules and regulations of the house, said the institution in a statement.
MAP 26 December 2019