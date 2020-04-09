Ibn Sina Hospital Gets Area Equipped for Treatment of Patients with Coronavirus

Ibn Sina hospital has set up a new area with all the technical, medical and human resources, including a total of 84 intensive care beds to treat patients with the new coronavirus (Covid-19), said its director, Dr Hrora Abdelmalek. "Since the onset of the coronavirus crisis, the Ibn Sina hospital set up a crisis cell to ensure the scientific organization of the facility," the hospital director told reporters during a ceremony attended by Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb, and several other figures.

The bed capacity has jumped from 30 to 84 intensive care beds, while the bed capacity in terms of confinement is 234 beds, with the possibility of extension with 70 beds, he added, stressing that all conditions are met for an optimal care for sick people. "In accordance with the Rabat-Salé-Kenitra regional strategy, patients with Covid-19 are transferred to the Salé hospital", but cases requiring intensive care are not involved in this transfer, explained Hrora Abdelmalek, also professor of visceral surgery.

The head of the resuscitation department for surgical emergencies at Ibn Sina Hospital and professor of Anesthesia-Resuscitation Faroudy Mamounsaid that, as part of the response plan to the coronavirus, especially for medical care related to severe cases of Covid-19, three sub-units have been set up to care for critical cases suffering from breathing difficulties. According to data from Ibn Sina Hospital, nearly 124 suspected cases have been admitted to the facility, 23 of which have tested positive to the virus.