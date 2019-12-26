Indonesian Official : Morocco, 'Strategic Partner' of Indonesia in the Region

Morocco is a "strategic partner" of Indonesia in the region, Speaker of Indonesia's People's Consultative Assembly Bambang Soesatyo said Tuesday in Rabat.



"Morocco is a strategic partner of Indonesia in the region and it has a distinguished appreciation among the Indonesian people," Soesatyo pointed out during his talks with speaker of Morocco's House of Advisors (upper house), Hakim Benchamach.



The Indonesian official commended the important development of Morocco in several fields, under the wise leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, says a statement by the upper house.



Soesatyo underlined the strength and depth of the relations binding the two countries, expressing his hope to strengthen and develop economic and trade relations between Morocco and Indonesia.



He also called for the setting up of the league of Senate and Shura Councils in Islamic Countries as an effective parliamentary framework with the aim of addressing all that might undermine the image of Islam and Muslims worldwide.



The Indonesian official also expressed his country's support for the kingdom's territorial integrity and for the settlement of this conflict in the framework of the efforts made by Morocco and the United Nations in this regard.



For his part, Benchamach praised the good relations between the two brotherly countries under the leadership of the two heads of state, expressing the hope that this visit will be the beginning of a new and promising era in relations between the two countries.



He also highlighted the strong historical ties between the two countries, noting that the establishment of diplomatic relations between Rabat and Jakarta goes back to 60 years ago.



He recalled in this regard the participation of the Kingdom of Morocco in the Bandung Conference which established the Movement of Non-Aligned Countries.



Benchamach said that Morocco is keen to diversify its strategic partnerships, noting that the geostrategic location of the two countries can help them build a comprehensive and fruitful partnership.



He also stressed the importance of the role played by MPs of the two countries in strengthening bilateral relations, noting that the Moroccan upper house is ready to back the initiative of establishing the League of Senate and Shura Councils in Islamic Countries, given its importance in countering campaigns undermining the image of Islam and Muslims.



Benchamach reaffirmed Morocco's appreciation of the support expressed by the Republic of Indonesia on the issue of the Moroccan Sahara, calling for greater support for the autonomy initiative proposed by Morocco as a just solution to end the artificial dispute over the Sahara in the framework of Morocco's national sovereignty and territorial integrity.



Talks between the two officials also touched on several regional and international issues of common concern.

MAP 25 December 2019