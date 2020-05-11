Information on Granting Aid to Horses in Context of Current Health Crisis is 'Totally False'

The ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development, Water and Forests stressed on Sunday that the information relating to the granting of aid to horses in the context of the current health crisis is totally false.

Communications on this subject have taken place between SOREC and professionals who have expressed their request for financial support, the same source said in a statement, adding that the approach has not received the department's approval and has not been endorsed in any way, nor has any amount been mobilized for this purpose.

All the information circulating on this subject thus remains unfounded, the ministry insisted.

MAP 11 mai 2020