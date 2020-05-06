International Committee to Support Palestinian People Warns of Israel's Intentions to Annex Occupied Territories in West Bank.

The International Committee to Support the Palestinian People has warned of Israel's intentions to annex the occupied territories in the West Bank, comprising the majority of the Palestinian settlements and valleys, describing this approach as dangerous since it jeopardizes the possibility of creating an independent Palestinian state.

The Israeli government, which wants to unilaterally implement the so-called "deal of the century", including the annexation process, blatantly defies the international community and hampers the revival of the peace process, blocked for years because of Israeli stubbornness, said Tuesday a statement from the Afro-Asian People's Solidarity Organisation (AAPSO).

The Committee underlined that any unilateral measure taken by the Israeli government will be rejected by the Palestinians, the Arab countries, the international community and all progressive and peace-loving countries around the world, the statement added.

The Committee called on the UN Secretary-General to shoulder his role and to invite the General Assembly and the United Nations Security Council to meet and take the necessary decisions to dissuade Israel from taking this step because of its devastating effects.

The same source noted that Israel is taking advantage of the current situation in which the whole world is facing the pandemic of the new coronavirus to carry out its plan of annexation, adding that the Palestinian issue cannot be resolved without the two-state solution and the creation of an independent Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with occupied eastern Al Quds as its capital.

MAP 05 mai 2020