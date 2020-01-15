International Permanent Solidarity Committee with Palestinian People Commends HM the King’s Unwavering Support for Palestinian Cause

The International Permanent Solidarity Committee with the Palestinian People has commended the unwavering support of HM King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al Quds Committee, for the Palestinian cause and Al Quds.



The committee "paid tribute to the Kingdom of Morocco and to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al Quds Committee, for the unwavering political and financial support provided to the Palestinian cause and Al Quds", said a statement issued following a meeting of the Committee's bureau, chaired by Talaa Saoud Al-Atlassi, head of the International Permanent Solidarity Committee with the Palestinian People.



The source recalled in this regard the message sent by HM King Mohammed VI to the Chairman of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People.



The meeting of the Committee's bureau discussed the 2020 action plan as well as the activities planned on the Asian, African and European continents, including the creation of the Palestine Prize for Solidarity, which will be awarded to a person who stands out through an act of solidarity with the Palestinian people.



The committee also decided to activate its contacts with civil society organizations on the European continent to initiate joint activities and events in Europe to support Palestine and its just cause.

MAP 14 January 2020