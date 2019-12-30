International Platform for Defense and Support of the Moroccan Sahara Launched

Nearly 3,000 personalities, including academics, the media and civil society representatives from 155 different countries and five continents have launched the International Platform for Defense and Support of the Moroccan Sahara, which is an independent, flexible and autonomous structure aimed at making the voice of the populations of the Moroccan Sahara and their vision regarding the development of their region and their future heard.



The populations in the Moroccan Sahara, who fully participate in all spheres of political, economic and social life in their country and region, are often confronted with smear campaigns led by Algeria and Polisario, which pretends to speak on their behalf even though it does not enjoy any legitimacy.



The Platform intends to report the story of the populations of the Moroccan Sahara, which Algeria and its proxies seek to stifle: the story of a Sahara in movement, enjoying free and democratic institutions and living in security, stability and prosperity, and of Morocco that is an actor of peace, democracy and development in its Continent and worldwide.



The Platform will hence make this story heard among civil society stakeholders, the media and universities, as well as on social networks. The ultimate objective of this structure is to promote a shared vision on the role of Morocco as a haven of peace, stability and development in its continent and worldwide, and its commitment to put an end to the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.



This will be done on the basis of factual and verifiable data. A dozen personalities from four continents were able to discover by themselves and in situ the efforts that Morocco is undertaking in favor of the development of the Sahara region. They were able to hold free meetings with local elected representatives and the Presidents of the regions of the Sahara, and pay visits to the structural development projects in the Moroccan Sahara.



The next step will be to report and start a dialogue on this alternative vision of the Moroccan Sahara region through the production of books, articles, and audiovisual content across the world.



The Platform will help build bridges with different audiences to make known the lived realities of the populations of the Moroccan Sahara.

MAP 30 December 2019